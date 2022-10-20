Alert: Federal judge in St. Louis dismisses lawsuit from 6 GOP-led states seeking to halt Biden's student loan forgiveness plan

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Federal judge in St. Louis dismisses lawsuit from 6 GOP-led states seeking to halt Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
