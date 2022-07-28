Alert: Employees at a Trader Joe’s store in Massachusetts have voted to unionize; 1st of the grocery chain’s locations to do so

HADLEY, Mass. (AP) — Employees at a Trader Joe’s store in Massachusetts have voted to unionize; 1st of the grocery chain’s locations to do so.
