Skip to main content
Currently Reading
Alert: Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean
Subscribe
Subscribe
e-edition
Sign In
home
Sign Up for Newsletters
Print Archives
Subscribe
Submission Guidelines
Submissions
News
Politics & Elections
Town Government
Community
Education
Police & Fire
Connecticut
Opinion
Business
Obituaries
Sports
UConn
High School Sports
Living
Food
Home and Garden
Entertainment
Help
Delivery Problems
About Us
Contact Us
Privacy Notice
Terms of Use
Partner Content
HealthyCT
The Legal Brief
Staycations
Camp Guide
Classifieds
Recommended
Milford school board extends superintendent contract
Police: Women caught trying to steal cats from Milford home
Milford group seeks ‘gold standard’ of bike paths
After 55 years, Masses end at Milford church
Boys & Girls Village receives third-party accreditation
DeLauro promotes child tax credit plan in Milford
A part of Milford’s nautical history returns to Walnut Beach
Milford schools honor educators and parent of the year
Milford schools eye $84 million in improvements
Raucci brings experience to Milford adult education
News
Alert: Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean
July 2, 2021
Updated: July 2, 2021 8:04 a.m.
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Comments
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Elsa strengthens to hurricane force as it approaches eastern Caribbean.