Alert: Death toll from explosion at Turkish coal mine reaches 40, with one miner still unaccounted-for

AMASRA, Turkey (AP) — Death toll from explosion at Turkish coal mine reaches 40, with one miner still unaccounted-for.
- New CT law allows students to take mental health days
- Fire Engine Pizza Co. plans Milford opening at former firehouse
- Milford zoning board denies Shell Ave apartment complex expansion
- Cybersecurity business rebrands in Milford
- Milford voters may get unsolicited absentee ballot applications
- Larceny, catalytic converter thefts top Milford crime stats
- Plans for Milford entertainment center back on track, mayor says
- Milford schools debut podcast with focus on school stories
- Milford native brings mysteries of Charles Island to life
- Milford's Lisman Landing enjoys busy year