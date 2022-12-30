Alert: Court in army-ruled Myanmar convicts Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term

BANGKOK (AP) — Court in army-ruled Myanmar convicts Aung San Suu Kyi on more corruption charges, adding 7 years to her prison term.
