Alert: Co-leader of 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sentenced to 16 years in prison

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Co-leader of 2020 plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is sentenced to 16 years in prison.
- Police: Searching for men who robbed Milford convenience store
- 'Strength in numbers' helps Milford used car dealers thrive
- Public or private? Milford zoning board talks beach access points
- Milford commission approves downsizing apartment plan
- Photos: Wreaths across America honors veterans in Milford
- Bridges Healthcare receives grants to better serve community
- Guedes, Shelton P&Z deal means apartments at Riverside Plaza
- Education Reform Now CT touts benefits of Right to Read Act
- Milford Beth-El Center expenses rose 238 percent over three years
- Milford schools hire 55 new teachers, but less interns than usual