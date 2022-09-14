Alert: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since start of pandemic

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Kazakhstan on first foreign trip since start of pandemic.
- Milford restaurant shut down by health department
- Official: Police ups presence at Milford schools this week
- Milford 5K to help get running water to African villages
- Milford chamber expands restaurant week to include nearby cities
- Milford’s tax delinquents owe over $3M in taxes, interest
- Developer seeks final approval for Milford live-work units
- Milford practice specializes in treatment-resistant depression
- Asian American Cultural Center officially opens in Milford
- Oktoberfest returning to Milford after pandemic break
- Milford Irish Festival returning after two years