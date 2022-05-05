Alert: Cardinal: Pope approved spending up to 1 million euros to secure freedom for nun in Mali kidnapped by Islamic militants

ROME (AP) — Cardinal: Pope approved spending up to 1 million euros to secure freedom for nun in Mali kidnapped by Islamic militants.
