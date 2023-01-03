Alert: California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside

MONTARA, Calif. (AP) — California man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder for driving car off cliff with 2 kids, 1 adult inside.
- Milford man's rock sculptures on brief display, then gone forever
- Milford P&Z to revisit rules for accessory dwellings
- Milford mayor: Last storm brought 'worst flooding' since Sandy
- Milford on track to top 650 business openings in 2022
- Beth-El's No-Freeze Shelter exceeds capacity in Milford
- Police: Searching for men who robbed Milford convenience store
- 'Strength in numbers' helps Milford used car dealers thrive
- Public or private? Milford zoning board talks beach access points
- Milford commission approves downsizing apartment plan
- Photos: Wreaths across America honors veterans in Milford