News
Alert: Brazil's COVID-19 death toll passes 400,000; 2nd country to do so
April 29, 2021
Updated: April 29, 2021 5:57 p.m.
SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s COVID-19 death toll passes 400,000; 2nd country to do so.