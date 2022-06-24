Alert: Biden calls abortion ruling 'sad day for the court and for the country' says Supreme Court 'took' right away

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden calls abortion ruling 'sad day for the court and for the country' says Supreme Court 'took' right away.
- Milford Library hosts online talks from best-selling authors
- Milford’s Foran High lists high honor, honor rolls
- Milford state rep helps host successful feminine product donation drive
- Planned Milford subdivision to require tree removal, road widening
- City official: Dockside Brewery key to Devon area transformation
- ‘Follow your passions:’ Law’s Class of 2022 celebrate graduation
- Milford City Clerk launches fraud protection tool for property owners
- Milford library seeking public input on service, offerings
- New restaurant opening at former Alfa’s on Milford’s Walnut Beach
- Milford residents earn academic accolades
Recommended