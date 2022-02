Evan Agostini/Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

ARLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Alec Baldwin and his family have purchased a retreat in Vermont — a farmhouse and about 50 acres.

The historic farmhouse, built before 1800, and a guest cottage rest on “50-something acres” and the property is “just gorgeous,” Faith Rhodes, principal broker and owner of Rhodes Real Estate, told the Bennington Banner.