Albania shooting leaves 1 dead, 4 injured before election

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — A shooting outside Albania's capital that reportedly was linked to political party activists before a parliamentary election this week killed one person and injured four others on Wednesday, according to police and media reports.

A police statement said that an officer was among the injured when she tried to break up an argument in the central city of Elbasan, 35 kilometers (20 miles) south of Tirana. Several people have been detained, including the suspected gunman. No further details were given by police.