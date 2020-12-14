Albania police warn against protests due to virus pandemic

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albanian police on Monday strongly warned demonstrators protesting over the fatal shooting of a man by police enforcing a coronavirus curfew to avoid illegal gatherings.
Police mentioned “the concerning situation caused by the pandemic" in a statement, calling for everyone to respect lockdown measures set by health authorities. Those restrictions include a ban on public gatherings of more than 10 people, an overnight curfew, the mandatory use of masks and social distancing.