Alaska women's group raises $15K in $100 gifts to nonprofit

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A new Alaska organization raised thousands of dollars for a climate group through individual contributions from women attending its first meeting, officials said.

The kickoff of 100 Women Who Care Juneau raised $15,400 in $100 contributions collected at the meeting Thursday, the Juneau Empire reported.

The organization plans to contribute the funds to the Juneau Carbon Offset Fund operated by Renewable Juneau, a clean energy advocacy organization.

Renewable Juneau will be asked to attend the group's next meeting in April with a presentation about how the funds were used, officials said.

The Juneau chapter of 100 Women Who Care is part of a national alliance blending the idea of a service organization with the power of crowdfunding.

The group plans to gather four times annually and ask members to contribute $100 at each meeting.

Organizing committee member Iola Young said she and and other committee members expected 50 or 60 women to participate when they began work to establish the Juneau chapter in October 2019.

Participation was at least three times as robust as that expectation, and fundraising is expected to rise, Young said.

The money will be distributed to one of a list of pre-approved nonprofit groups, with the recipient chosen by a vote at the end of each hourlong meeting.

Organizations become eligible for donations through a nomination by a 100 Women Who Care Juneau member.

Cash and checks made out to nonprofits are accepted as donations, organizing committee member Jane Lindsey said.

Young lauded the women who gathered in the ballroom of the Hangar on the Wharf restaurant as they launched the fundraising endeavor.

“You’ve exceeded our wildest dreams, fueled our fire and confirmed that Juneau is a community of powerful women with big hearts,” Young said.