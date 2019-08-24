Alaska wildfire threatens nearby community businesses

SOLDOTNA, Alaska (AP) — A wildfire in south-central Alaska has threatened multiple businesses in a nearby community.

KSRM-AM reported Friday that wildfire smoke and sporadic highway closures have caused visitors to cancel trips, and fishing guides and other businesses in Cooper Landing are starting to suffer.

Officials say the fire has burned about 222 square miles (575 square kilometers) south of Anchorage in the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.

Authorities say the flames were invigorated since a lightning strike ignited the fire in June.

Kenai Peninsula officials say a local disaster emergency was declared due to multiple wildfires and high fire danger throughout the region.

Officials say significant resources have been used to protect public safety, and it is unable to provide effective response to the fires.

