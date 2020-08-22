Alaska reports 73 new cases of the coronavirus and 1 death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska officials reported 73 new cases of the coronavirus on Friday.

The state Department of Health and Social Services also reported a new death, bringing the total number of coronavirus deaths in the state to 30.

There have been 5,403 known infections in Alaska since the pandemic began in the U.S. in March, officials said.

The state reported 3,142 cases of people who have not recovered.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected with the virus without feeling sick.

Since March, 195 people have been hospitalized in the state with the coronavirus, the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The number of people currently hospitalized is 41.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But for some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.