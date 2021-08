WAUKON, Iowa (AP) — An Alaska man suffered only minor injuries when the helicopter he was flying over a northeastern Iowa cornfield hit a power line and crashed.

The crash happened just after 8 a.m. Wednesday in a field near Waukon, the Allamakee County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release. Kurt Lepping, 66, of Wasilla, Alaska, was flying low over the field to apply agriculture chemicals when it hit the power line, investigators said.