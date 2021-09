COPPER CENTER, Alaska (AP) — A 39-year-old hunter was attacked by a grizzly bear Wednesday in Wrangell-St. Elias National Park and Preserve in southeastern Alaska, park officials said.

Jason Long from Eagle River, Alaska was alone when a mother bear with two cubs attacked him near the Chisana River, officials said in a statement Wednesday. He activated a distress signal, which triggered an Air National Guard rescue response with the National Park Service.