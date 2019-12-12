Alaska city and police officer agree to $325K settlement

SITKA, Alaska (AP) — An Alaska city has agreed to pay a former detective $325,000 to settle a lawsuit in which he claimed to have been punished for speaking out about problems in the police department, officials said.

Officer Ryan Silva's lawsuit against the City and Borough of Sitka also said he was penalized for taking time off from his job for periodic Coast Guard Reserve duty, The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported.

The municipality has denied all claims and did not admit liability in the agreement settled through mediation in October, Sitka city attorney Brian Hanson said.

Silva's treatment by the city was a violation of the Uniformed Services Employment and Re-employment Rights Act, the lawsuit filed in Sitka Superior Court said.

Silva was demoted to the patrol division due to his support of a female officer about her separate complaints against the department, as well as his public discussion concerning department decisions, perceived favoritism, and other internal issues, he claimed.

Silva, Sitka Interim Municipal Administrator Hugh Bevan and the executive director of the Public Safety Employees Association representing Silva signed an agreement letter in October, officials said.

Under the terms of the settlement, the city will allow Silva to remain employed with the police department until Oct. 1, 2020, while on Coast Guard military leave. He will not receive city pay or benefits during the leave.

Silva also agreed not to work as a police officer elsewhere during his leave.