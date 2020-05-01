Alaska Airlines to require passengers to wear masks

SEATTLE (AP) — Alaska Airlines says passengers will soon need to wear face masks on flights due to the threat from coronavirus.

In a statement Friday, the Seattle-based airline said face masks will be mandatory beginning May 11. And employees who can’t maintain six feet of distance between passengers and other employees will also be required to wear masks.

“In light of COVID-19, we’re in a new era of air travel and are continually updating our safety standards to better protect our guests and employees,” said Max Tidwell, Alaska Airlines’ vice president of safety.

Alaska says the race mask requirement is one of many safety measures it has taken during the coronavirus pandemic, including more frequent cleaning on flights of places like tray tables and lavatories and blocking middle seats on large aircraft and aisle seats on small planes through May.