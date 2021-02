TUSKEGEE, Ala. (AP) — A charge against an Alabama teenager was upgraded to capital murder after a 4-year-old boy who was shot over the weekend died Monday, police said.

Tuskegee police responding to reports of a shooting Saturday found the child suffering from a gunshot wound, the Opelika-Auburn News reported. The boy was taken to Children's Hospital in Birmingham for treatment, but he died from his injuries around 10:45 a.m. Monday, Tuskegee Police Chief Loyd Jenkins told the newspaper.