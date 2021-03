ELBERTA, Ala. (AP) — Crowds returned to a popular food festival on Alabama’s Gulf Coast for a taste of sausage and a taste of normalcy a year after the coronavirus pandemic forced changes to the event.

The tiny city of Elberta welcomed visitors back the Elberta German Sausage Festival over the weekend, WKRG-TV reported. Many people went without masks as they strolled between food tents and crafts vendors while cooking smoke and live music filled the air.