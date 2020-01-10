Alabama roofer faces federal fines in underage worker death

CULLMAN, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama roofing company is facing nearly $160,000 in federal fines after a 15-year-old worker fell 40 feet (12 meters) to his death at a job site this summer, the U.S. Department of Labor announced Thursday.

Apex Roofing and Restoration LLC and a subcontractor were found to have exposed employees to fall hazards at the Cullman work site without adequate protection and to not have properly trained workers, the department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration ruled Thursday. The federal agency launched an investigation following the underage worker's death in July.

The teenager, whose name was not released, was described by police as a Guatemalan national living in Alabama. The teenager stepped into one of the unsupported sections of the roof and fell, Police Lt. Todd Chiaranda said at the time. There was safety equipment at the job site “but it was not used," he added.

The companies have 15 days to dispute the findings, comply with the citation or request a conference with agency's area director.

The Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division is also investigating the companies for child labor provision violations.

Grant Rockett, owner of Apex Roofing and Restoration, couldn't be reached for comment, according to Al.com.