MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama lawmakers have passed a resolution supporting creation of a health registry for veterans who served at the Army's defunct Fort McClellan and were exposed to toxins.

Once the home of chemical weapons training and other activities, McClellan was located in Anniston for eight decades before it closed in 1999. The Department of Veterans Affairs doesn't assume that soldiers have health problems from working there, and it doesn't have a database to document problems.