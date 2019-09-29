Alabama Power reducing water releases amid drought

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Power says it's reducing water releases from its hydroelectric dams because of a drought affecting the state.

The move is intended to prevent lakes from shrinking too much. But a statement from the utility says that without rain, water levels will still likely fall below normal on lakes including Weiss, Henry, Logan Martin, Harris, Martin and Smith.

Parts of the state haven't had substantial rainfall in weeks, and a federal assessment shows more than 80% of Alabama is abnormally dry or in a drought.

Conditions are worst in eastern and central parts of Alabama.

Montgomery is more than 6 inches (15 centimeters) below normal, and Troy is more than 10 inches (25 centimeters) below normal rainfall. Totals are more than 3 inches (8 centimeters) off in Birmingham.