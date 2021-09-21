Airman on trial in Arizona in death of Mennonite woman FELICIA FONSECA, Associated Press Sep. 21, 2021 Updated: Sep. 21, 2021 5:57 p.m.
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Jury selection began Tuesday in a case against a U.S. Air Force airman accused of kidnapping a Mennonite woman, fatally shooting her and leaving her body in a forest clearing in northern Arizona.
Prosecutors have largely circumstantial evidence against Mark Gooch, 22, who was stationed at Luke Air Force Base in metropolitan Phoenix. He faces up to life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder in the death of Sasha Krause, 27, and other charges.
