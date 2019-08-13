Airline ends trans-Atlantic routes due to 737 Max grounding

NEW YORK (AP) — Norwegian Air says it's ending trans-Atlantic service between Ireland and three U.S. and Canadian airports because the grounding of Boeing 737 Max aircraft has made the routes "no longer commercially viable."

The Oslo-based carrier announced Tuesday its last flights to Ireland from Stewart Airport in New York's Hudson Valley and T.F. Green Airport in Providence, Rhode Island, would be on Sept. 14. Its last flight to Ireland from Hamilton, Ontario, will depart on Sept. 13.

The airline says the decision reflects uncertainty about when or whether the troubled Boeing 737 Max will return to the air. Aviation authorities around the world grounded the plane in March after two fatal crashes.

Norwegian bought the 737 Max specifically to support service between Europe and smaller airports across the Atlantic.