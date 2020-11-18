Aircraft painting company in New Iberia lays off 48 workers

NEW IBERIA, La. (AP) — An aircraft painting company based in New Iberia has laid off 48 workers amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The layoffs at Aviation Exteriors Louisiana went into effect on Nov. 6, according to the Louisiana Workforce Commission, The Daily Advertiser reports.

The company’s president, Raymond Bernard Jr., said in a letter to the commission that layoffs were necessary because a large customer was pulling its business because of the pandemic.

Layoffs were comprised of positions including safety observers, painters and aviation maintenance technicians, according to a notice filed with the commission.

Aviation Exteriors Louisiana is based at the Acadiana Regional Airport. They’re the third company in New Iberia to file a notice about layoffs with the commission during the pandemic, the newspaper reports.

Bristow U.S., a helicopter transportation, search and rescue and support services company, said in September that 89 employees are being laid off Dec. 1. ASRC Energy Services Omega, a service provider for the energy industry, laid off 180 employees in June.