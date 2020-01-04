Air Show to resume in Quonset Point after 2019 hiatus

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (AP) — The annual Rhode Island National Guard Open House Air Show in Quonset Point will resume in 2020 after having been cancelled last year because of troop deployments.

This year's show is scheduled for June 27 and 28 at the Quonset Air National Guard Base in North Kingstown, the National Guard announced Friday.

The air show debuted in 1992 and has been cancelled twice — once in 2013 because of federal budget cuts and last year due to a large number of deployments within the Rhode Island National Guard. Officials said they expected more than 500 troops to be deployed last year during the traditional time frame of the air show.

Officials say this year's show will include an F-22 Raptor demonstration, the U.S. Air Force Academy Jump Team, a World War II heritage flight and the Geico Skytypers. It also will feature the Rhode Island National Guard's C-130J cargo planes and UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters.

“This will be a particularly special occasion as our Airmen have returned home from deployment,” said Maj. Gen. Christopher Callahan, the adjutant general for Rhode Island. “We are thankful for their success overseas this past year and look forward to welcoming our community back to a beloved Rhode Island event."