BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy is asking President Joe Biden, ahead of his Thursday visit to Louisiana, to back disaster aid to help the state with recovery from the 2020 hurricanes.

Louisiana's Republican senior senator and Oregon U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, a Democrat, sent a letter to the White House seeking support for disaster assistance for communities dealing with the aftermath of hurricanes, floods, wildfires and winter weather that struck over the last year.