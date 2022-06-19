Agritourism trail spotlights Black farms in Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (AP) — Tucked behind the wrought iron gates that line the frontage at 801 Old Pretoria Road is the stuff that retreat-style getaways are made of: an 1851 mansion appointed in period furniture available for rent as a wedding venue or other private event; farm acreage dotted with grapevines, beehives and citrus trees; a long dirt road flanked by pecan trees that leads to secluded, rustic guesthouses and an 85-acre lake surrounded by bald cypress trees draped in Spanish moss.
It’s hard to imagine that such idyllic grounds were once a slave plantation.