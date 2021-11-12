Agency report critical of slain Chicago cop sparks outrage

CHICAGO (AP) — A Chicago police review agency that recommended eight officers involved in the botched 2019 raid of a social worker be suspended or fired is being harshly criticized for including the name of the officer who was fatally shot during an August traffic stop.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot, members of the City Council, the president of the city's police officers' union and a brother of the slain officer all decried what Lightfoot called the “height of tone-deafness” to recommend that Officer Ella French be suspended for three days.