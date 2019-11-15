Agency: Utah’s jobless rate drops to 2.5 percent in October

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined to 2.5 percent in October, down from 2.7 percent in September, as the state’s economy added 51,200 jobs in the prior year.

Department of Workforce Services Chief Economist Mark Knold, said Thursday that October’s performance signals a “healthy and positive attitude” among Utah consumers during the month, which Knold called “the springboard” for the upcoming holiday shopping season.

The department said the Utah economy’s saw a year-over-year job growth increase since October 2018 of 3.3 percent.

The department said all 10 private-sector industry groups posted net job increases in the past year, led by an increase of 11,000 jobs in the professional and business services industry and the addition of 9,600 jobs in education and health services.