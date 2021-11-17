After record low, monarch butterflies return to California HAVEN DALEY and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ , Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 17, 2021 12:09 a.m.
1 of15 Butterflies land on branches at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 A butterfly is illuminated by the late-morning sun at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 A butterfly flies near a cluster of butterflies gathered on a pine tree at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Leslee Russell of Livermore, Calif. takes a picture of her husband Dave Russell in front of a mural outside the Butterfly Grove Inn near the Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 People photograph butterflies at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 A butterfly lands on a branch at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 People walk into Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 A butterfly sits on a leaf at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Butterflies flutter through the sky above Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 A cluster of butterflies sit on a pine tree at Monarch Grove Sanctuary in Pacific Grove, Calif., Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The number of Western monarch butterflies wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population reached an all-time low last year. Nic Coury/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
PACIFIC GROVE, Calif. (AP) — There is a ray of hope for the vanishing orange-and-black Western monarch butterflies.
The number wintering along California's central coast is bouncing back after the population, whose presence is often a good indicator of ecosystem health, reached an all-time low last year. Experts pin their decline on climate change, habitat destruction and lack of food due to drought.
Written By
HAVEN DALEY and OLGA R. RODRIGUEZ