After battling virus, Algerian leader suddenly reappears

Toufik Doudou/AP

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — Still recovering from COVID-19, Algeria's president suddenly reappeared Sunday after nearly two months out of the public eye, saying in a video message that it may still be several more weeks before he is fit enough to return to his North African country.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune fell ill and then left for treatment in Germany in late October. Before his 4-minute, 54-second video on Sunday, his last public appearance had been in mid-October, meeting France's foreign minister when he visited the former French colony.