After UN climate report, individuals seek to do their part RAF CASERT, Associated Press Aug. 15, 2021 Updated: Aug. 15, 2021 4:28 a.m.
1 of21 Belgian sheep herder Lukas Janssens tends to his flock at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of Janssens small company The Antwerp City Shepherd. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
4 of21 Sheep feed on grass and other wildflowers at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More than 100 sheep have been set out in one of Antwerp's most historical cemeteries to graze, increasing biodiversity and reducing the need for noisy and sometimes destructive lawnmowers. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
7 of21 Belgian sheep herder Lukas Janssens checks on one of his flock at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of Janssens small company The Antwerp City Shepherd. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
10 of21 Belgian sheep herder Lukas Janssens tends to his flock at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of Janssens small company The Antwerp City Shepherd. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
13 of21 Belgian sheep herder Lukas Janssens tends to his flock at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of Janssens small company The Antwerp City Shepherd. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
17 of21 Belgian sheep herder Lukas Janssens tends to his flock at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of Janssens small company The Antwerp City Shepherd. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less 18 of21
20 of21 A statue on a grave overlooks grazing sheep at Schoonselhof cemetery in Hoboken, Belgium, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. More than 100 sheep have been set out in one of Antwerp's most historical cemeteries to graze, increasing the biodiversity and reducing the need for noisy and sometimes destructive lawnmowers. Virginia Mayo/AP Show More Show Less
HOBOKEN, Belgium (AP) — Young urban shepherd Lukas Janssens guides his flock among the graves in Schoonselhof, one of Belgium’s iconic cemeteries, knowing sheep are kinder to nature than lawnmowers.
Limiting emissions of carbon dioxide, a key contributor to climate change, and promoting biodiversity are two key goals of De Antwerpse Stadsherder — The Antwerp City Shepherd, Janssens' company of one human and 270 sheep.