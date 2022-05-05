After Arbery killing, 16 calls between DA, shooter's dad RUSS BYNUM, Associated Press May 5, 2022 Updated: May 5, 2022 1:59 p.m.
SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — One of the men convicted of murder in the street chase and fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery spoke with his former boss, the local district attorney, several times by phone in the days and weeks following the 2020 killing, according to a court document filed Thursday.
Investigators found that the day after the shooting, then-Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney Jackie Johnson placed a phone call to Greg McMichael, a retired investigator for her office who initiated the deadly pursuit of Arbery. The call lasted more than nine minutes, prosecutors said in a misconduct case against Johnson said in the legal filing.