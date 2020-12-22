Afghan police say bomb tears through car, killing 5 Dec. 22, 2020 Updated: Dec. 22, 2020 3:33 a.m.
1 of6 Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a roadside bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing multiple people, police said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bomb tore through a vehicle in the Afghan capital of Kabul Tuesday, killing at least five people, four of them doctors, police said.
The doctors worked at the Puli Charkhi prison, Kabul's main penitentiary, and were killed as they were on the way to their office in the city's Doghabad neighborhood. It was not immediately clear if the doctors were targeted in the attack.