KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — A roadside bomb struck a minivan full of university lecturers and students in Afghanistan's northern Kapisa province on Saturday, killing at least 4 and wounding 11 others, Afghan officials said.

Interior ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said the minivan was targeted while travelling to bring the group to Alberoni University. Provincial police spokesman Shayeq Shoresh said the bomb was set off by remote control.