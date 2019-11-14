Advocates seek more voter access on Montana reservations

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Activists in Montana say satellite election offices have increased voter access on Indian reservations across the state but should be expanded.

The Billings Gazette reports that the temporary offices operate during the month leading up to the primary and general elections providing services otherwise offered at the county courthouse.

Advocates say the offices serve voters living on reservations and remove lengthy drives to the county courthouse.

Others say the offices operate one or two days a week limiting availability.

State-Tribal Relations Interim Committee officials say they met Monday and plan to study voter access for reservation residents.

An elections administrator says there is a staffing and cost issue preventing them from expanding office hours.

Officials say the offices are the result of a voting discrimination lawsuit settled in 2014.

