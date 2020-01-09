https://www.milfordmirror.com/news/article/Adoption-and-boutique-to-benefit-animals-Jan-11-14953291.php
Adoption and boutique to benefit animals Jan. 11
An adoption event and boutique to benefit animals will take place on Saturday, Jan. 11, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Stratford Animal Control, 225 Beacon Point Road, Stratford.
Come meet the many cats and dogs that need a home. There will be items available for sale like t-shirts, candles, crafts, animal supplies and more.
For more information, visit stratfordanimalrescue.org.
