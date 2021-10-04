Activists call for EU ban on fossil fuel advertising MIKE CORDER, Associated Press Oct. 4, 2021 Updated: Oct. 4, 2021 9:40 a.m.
1 of18 Dutch riot police prepare to board Greenpeace's Beluga II when breaking up a protest by climate activists at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A coalition of environmental groups launched a campaign calling for a Europe-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which start in Glasgow on Oct. 31st, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less
2 of18 Greenpeace's Beluga II carries a banner reading "Ban Fossil Fuel Advertising" as it blocks part of the port at a Shell refinery in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A coalition of environmental groups launched a campaign calling for a Europe-wide ban on fossil fuel advertising ahead of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, which start in Glasgow on Oct. 31st, 2021. Peter Dejong/AP Show More Show Less 3 of18
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A coalition of more than 20 environmental and climate groups launched a campaign Monday calling for a ban on fossil fuel advertising and sponsorship across the European Union, similar to bans on tobacco advertising.
More than 80 Greenpeace activists blocked the entrance to Shell's oil refinery in the Dutch port of Rotterdam to draw attention to the launch of the European Citizens' Initiative calling for the advertising ban.