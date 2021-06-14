Activists call for 21-day cease fire to Kansas City violence

LIBERTY, Mo. (AP) — Clergy and civil rights advocates in Kansas City are promoting a 21-day cease fire with offers of conflict resolution and on-call spiritual counseling in a city that's undergoing yet another deadly year of gun-related violence.
The cease fire, which began at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, got off to a disappointing start when a woman was shot and killed at her home about 10 a.m. The shooting marked the 68th homicide this year in the city, which set a record of 176 homicides last year, according to police department figures.