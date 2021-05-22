Activists blockade McDonald's distribution centers in UK May 22, 2021 Updated: May 22, 2021 6:14 a.m.
1 of5 Animal Rebellion protesters suspended from a bamboo structure and on top of a van, being monitored by police officers outside a McDonald's distribution site in Hemel Hempstead, England, Saturday May 22, 2021. Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald’s distribution centres in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025. Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving depots. (Yui Mok/PA via AP) Yui Mok/AP Show More Show Less
LONDON (AP) — Animal rights protesters are blockading four McDonald's distribution centres in the U.K. in an attempt to get the burger chain to commit to becoming fully plant-based by 2025.
Animal Rebellion said Saturday that trucks and bamboo structures are being used at the distribution sites in Hemel Hempstead, Basingstoke, Coventry and Heywood, Greater Manchester, to stop lorries from leaving the depots.