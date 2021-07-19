Activists: Families escorted from pool for music in Spanish

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Activists in North Carolina are calling for change after Mexican women and their families were reportedly escorted out of a pool for playing music in Spanish.
The News & Observer reports members of the families and Poder NC, a Latinx advocacy group, gathered outside of the state Capitol on Saturday to speak about the incident at the Flex Fitness and Recreation Center pool in Hendersonville. Veronica Ramirez, Bella Perez and others were at the pool July 12 when an employee tried to disconnect their speaker, they said.