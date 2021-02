CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Active cases of the coronavirus in West Virginia have dropped to their lowest levels in three months.

The Department of Health and Human Resources said there were 8,954 active COVID-19 cases statewide on Saturday. The last time active cases were below 9,000 was on Nov. 12. Active cases have been falling rapidly since peaking at 29,257 on Jan. 10, a month after the state started administering virus vaccines.