Acquisition makes Bomgaars 2nd largest farm retailer in US

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — The recent acquisition of some 73 stores from a Missouri-based company has made Bomgaars the nation’s second largest farm and ranch retailer, behind Tractor Supply Company, the Sioux City, Iowa-based company said.

Bomgaars announced in a news release Wednesday that it has acquired 73 stores from Orscheln Farm and Home, based in Moberly, Missouri. The acquisition was part of a larger mega-deal approved Tuesday by the Federal Trade Commission for Tennessee-based Tractor Supply Company to take over Orscheln Farm and Home, which has 167 stores in Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa, Indiana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Ohio.