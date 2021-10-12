Accountant pleads guilty in Mississippi human services fraud EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS, Associated Press Oct. 12, 2021 Updated: Oct. 12, 2021 2:40 p.m.
1 of8 FILE - In this Sept. 7, 2016 file photo, John Davis, then executive director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, answers lawmakers questions at a hearing at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. Special agents from the office of State Auditor, have arrested Davis, and several others in connection with a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme. The indictments include a range of violations involving fraud and embezzlement. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 This May 4, 2017 photograph, shows Nancy New, owner and Director of the Mississippi Community Education Center (MCEC) and New Learning, Inc., at a social function in Jackson, Miss. Special agents from the office of State Auditor, have arrested New and several others in connection with a multi-million dollar embezzlement scheme. The indictments include a range of violations involving fraud and embezzlement. (Sarah Warnock/The Clarion-Ledger via AP) Sarah Warnock/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 Republican State Auditor Shad White, right, and Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens discuss the auditor's office investigation of the former director of Mississippi's welfare agency and four other people, accused of embezzling millions in federal money meant for the poor, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 Republican Gov. Tate Reeves speaks with reporters on a variety of issues, including the state prison system and the state auditor's office investigation of the former director of Mississippi's welfare agency and four other people, accused of embezzling millions in federal money meant for the poor, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Jackson, Miss. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 This Feb. 5, 2020 Hinds County Detention Center booking photo shows Anne McGrew, an accountant for the Mississippi Community Education Center, in Raymond, Miss. The accountant has pleaded guilty to her role in what Mississippi investigators called a massive theft of welfare money in the nation’s poorest state. Court records show McGrew of Jackson pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 and agreed to testify against others indicted in the case. (Hinds County Detention Center via AP) Hinds County Detention Center/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An accountant has pleaded guilty to her role in what Mississippi investigators called a massive theft of welfare money in the nation's poorest state.
Anne McGrew, 65, of Jackson, pleaded guilty on Monday to one charge of conspiracy to commit embezzlement. Hinds County Circuit Court records show she agreed to testify against others indicted in the case, including her one-time employers, Nancy New and Zach New, a mother and son who ran nonprofit and for-profit organizations that received money from the Mississippi Department of Human Services.
Written By
EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS