Absentee ballots being accepted

On Oct. 2, the Milford City Clerk’s Office began mailing absentee ballots to eligible voters who have submitted applications to the office.

Voters must return their completed ballot to the the city clerk’s office by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day. Voters can mail their completed ballot or deposit their completed ballot in an Official Ballot Dropbox.

Milford City Clerk Karen Fortunati urges voters to return their ballots as soon as practicable. She will retrieve the ballots from the dropboxes daily with a police escort.

Milford has dropboxes in three exterior locations:

Milford City Hall at 110 River St.

Parsons Building at 70 West River St. at the entrance to the City Clerk & Tax Offices

Milford Police Headquarters at 430 Boston Post Road

Please note that all polling places will be open on Election Day in Milford.

To vote by absentee ballot, contact the clerk’s office for an application at 203-783-3210 or kfortunati@milfordct.gov.